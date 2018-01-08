Umbrella and heavy jacket will be needed in coming week

Widespread rains of upwards of 1” to 3”, coupled with some morning thunderstorms made for an ugly start to Monday as a cold front marched west-to-east across the region. Thankfully, most of the rain was gone before lunchtime. While the clouds hung around through the day as well as some passing light drizzle and mist, afternoon highs managed to climb into the upper 50s to low 60s for much of the WAFB area.

Clouds will continue to cover the region through the evening and into the night and there will be enough low-level moisture remaining to generate some patchy fog Monday night into Tuesday morning. Tuesday morning lows for the Capital City will be in the upper 40s under mostly cloudy skies.

Tuesday stays dry under a sun/cloud mix with highs getting into the 60s, near normal for this time of year, but not what you would normally expect after a winter frontal passage the day before! However, the air mass behind Monday’s front is coming from the west rather than the north and northwest and that means milder air with little drop in temperature. In fact, the First Alert Forecast has much of WAFB area in the 70s for Wednesday and Thursday.

The next cold front is scheduled to arrive in the WAFB area late Thursday into early Friday. It's currently too soon to make a call regarding severe weather threat later this week, but right now it does not appear the next front will be overly energetic. At this stage, the rainfall forecasts are also a bit mixed too, but for now, we will call for rains on the order of 0.5” to possibly 1.5” between Thursday and Friday afternoon.

Unlike Monday’s frontal passage, however, prepare for a substantial drop in temperatures after that next front rolls through. Baton Rouge metro area highs for Friday and the weekend are currently expected to be in the upper 40s to low 50s, with a return of morning freezes for much of the viewing area over the weekend and into early next week.

Yes… it's that time of year when you need to keep both an umbrella and a heavy jacket within reach!

