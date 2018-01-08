WATCH LIVE: Groundbreaking ceremony for long-awaited Government Street 'road diet' project

If viewing on a mobile device, click here to watch the press conference when it begins at 1 p.m.

The long-awaited start of the Government Street "road diet" project in Baton Rouge is underway after being delayed due to weather conditions.

The project was originally supposed to break ground on Monday, January 8, but was postponed because of cold conditions, officials said. An official groundbreaking ceremony is being held Wednesday, February 14.

The Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) says the project involves rehabilitating the street's pavement and implementing a "road diet" to incorporate bicycle and pedestrian friendly concepts.

The project will reduce the number of travel lanes on Government Street from four lanes to three lanes, with the middle lane being a turn lane.

DOTD also said the project involves replacing the current intersection at Government, Lobdell, and Independence Park with a roundabout.

