Government Street 'road diet' project set to begin

The long awaited start of the Government Street "road diet" project in Baton Rouge will begin Thursday after being delayed due to weather conditions.

The project was originally supposed to break ground on Monday, January 8, but was postponed because of cold conditions, officials said.

The Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) says the project involves rehabilitating the street's pavement and implementing a "road diet" to incorporate bicycle and pedestrian friendly concepts. The project would reduce the number of travel lanes on Government Street from four lanes to three lanes, with the middle lane being a turn lane. The project includes just over four miles of Government Street from East Boulevard in downtown to the Lobdell Avenue intersection near Independence Park.

DOTD also said the project involves replacing the current intersection at Government, Lobdell, and Independence Park with a roundabout.

