Government Street 'road diet' project pushed back due to weather

The start date for the Government Street "road diet" project in Baton Rouge has been pushed back due to weather conditions.

The project was originally supposed to break ground on Monday, January 8, but now may not start until late January, according to Fred Raiford, transportation and drainage director for the city.

The Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) says the project involves rehabilitating the street's pavement and implementing a "road diet" to incorporate bicycle and pedestrian friendly concepts. The project would reduce the number of travel lanes on Government Street from four lanes to three lanes, with the middle lane being a turn lane. The project includes just over four miles of Government Street from East Boulevard in downtown to the Lobdell Avenue intersection near Independence Park.

DOTD also says the project involves replacing the current intersection at Government, Lobdell, and Independence Park with a roundabout.

