Funeral services announced for missing teen found dead in woods

Funeral arrangements have now been announced for a missing teen, whose body was found in the woods after he was last seen on New Year's Eve.

His body was found the morning of Thursday, January 4.

Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard confirmed the body of missing teen, Peter Pedeaux, 19, was found by volunteers around 9 a.m. near the intersection of Blood River Road and Perrin Ferry Roads in Springfield.

Pedeaux was last seen on New Year's Eve with friends and was supposed to go fishing in the area. Ard added investigators do not suspect foul play at this time. An autopsy will be conducted to determine the exact cause of death.

Pedeaux's Celebration Service will be held Thursday, January 11 at The Mission Church, located at 41347 I-55 Frontage Rd. in Hammond. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. with the service following. Pedeaux's parents are requesting that in lieu of flowers, those wishing to pay their respects please donate to the Peter's House project. The house will be built to honor Pedeaux's life and will be a guest house located in Jeremie, Haiti to house people who travel there to serve the children and families of Haiti.

