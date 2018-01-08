act-lag-test

An audit of the Killian Police Department found the former chief improperly collected overtime and used the town credit card for personal purchases.

The Louisiana Legislative Auditor reported former Police Chief Dennis Hill received overtime pay for hours he didn’t work, used the town’s credit card to purchase personal items, and may have not sent traffic citations to the town clerk.

Daryl Purpera, the state’s legislative auditor, said his investigators discovered the town purchased scuba equipment for the police department’s dive team from a company owned by the commander of the dive team.

Auditors reported Hill was paid nearly $1,000 in overtime for hours in which he was out of town. Hill is also accused of purchasing clothing and gas while out of state using the town’s credit card.

Hill was fired in June 2017.

