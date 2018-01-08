City of Gonzales seeking public input on bike paths at Jan. 10 meeting

Two correctional officers in Catahoula Parish have been arrested for reportedly beating an inmate, reports Louisiana State Police.More >>
Widespread rains of upwards of 1” to 3”, coupled with some morning thunderstorms made for an ugly start to Monday as a cold front marched west-to-east across the region. Thankfully, most of the rain was gone before lunchtime.More >>
Snow in south Louisiana is rare enough, but the flakes that fell on December 8, 2017 came with something even more unusual in a few instances: thunder.More >>
In St. Mary Parish, Scott Anslum was officially sworn in as the new sheriff on Monday.More >>
The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating whether a video depicting alleged animal cruelty circulating on social media happened in the parish.More >>
The Houston Police Department said they have found missing Texas A&M sports reporter Courtney Roland unharmed in the Galleria area on Monday morning.More >>
Loretta Lynn fractured her hip at her Tennessee home. This is the second recent health setback. She suffered a stroke last year.i...More >>
A bite from the brown recluse spider sent this Nebraska man to the hospital.More >>
The clothing retailer H&M has removed a controversial ad featuring a black child wearing a hooded-sweatshirt with a "coolest monkey in the jungle" slogan.More >>
Michael Wolff's "Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House" portrays the 45th president as a leader who doesn't understand the weight of his office and whose competence is questioned by aides.More >>
A Michigan teen nearly drowned at a swim meet Thursday but a swimmer from a rival school saved him.More >>
In a zany video quickly going viral, the principal of one local school belts out a song to announce a snow day.More >>
By the sports transitive property, UCF beat Auburn, who beat both Georgia and Alabama, therefore should be national champs.More >>
