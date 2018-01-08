City of Gonzales seeking public input on bike paths at Jan. 10 m - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

City of Gonzales seeking public input on bike paths at Jan. 10 meeting

GONZALES, LA (WAFB) -

The City of Gonzales is partnering with the National Park Service to improve bike and walking paths in the city.

Charlotte Guedry, a spokesperson for the City of Gonzales, said the city is working with the federal agency “to identify and prioritize needed facilities which will enhance economic development, complement existing facilities/parks and improve trails.”

City leaders are hosting a meeting to gather input from residents on the project. Guedry said city leaders are hoping Gonzales residents can help them with the following questions at the meeting:

  • Where can existing paths be connected?
  • Where are new paths needed?
  • How can we improve current paths?
  • How many miles do you run or bike?
  • Do you currently have a running/biking path in the city limits?

The public input session on the Gonzales Master Trail will be held on Wednesday, January 10 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Gonzales City Hall. 

