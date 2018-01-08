City of Gonzales seeking public input on bike paths at Jan. 10 meeting

The City of Gonzales is partnering with the National Park Service to improve bike and walking paths in the city.

Charlotte Guedry, a spokesperson for the City of Gonzales, said the city is working with the federal agency “to identify and prioritize needed facilities which will enhance economic development, complement existing facilities/parks and improve trails.”

City leaders are hosting a meeting to gather input from residents on the project. Guedry said city leaders are hoping Gonzales residents can help them with the following questions at the meeting:

Where can existing paths be connected?

Where are new paths needed?

How can we improve current paths?

How many miles do you run or bike?

Do you currently have a running/biking path in the city limits?

The public input session on the Gonzales Master Trail will be held on Wednesday, January 10 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Gonzales City Hall.

