BR 'computer expert' faces child pornography charges, scheduled for trial in March

Widespread rains of upwards of 1” to 3”, coupled with some morning thunderstorms made for an ugly start to Monday as a cold front marched west-to-east across the region. Thankfully, most of the rain was gone before lunchtime.More >>
Snow in south Louisiana is rare enough, but the flakes that fell on December 8, 2017 came with something even more unusual in a few instances: thunder.More >>
In St. Mary Parish, Scott Anslum was officially sworn in as the new sheriff on Monday.More >>
The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating whether a video depicting alleged animal cruelty circulating on social media happened in the parish.More >>
A state legislative audit released Monday, January 8 alleges the former Killian police chief stole from the town and the state. Investigators say they found vacations, gas, and fancy suits purchased by former chief, Dennis Hill, were paid for with grants and taxpayers' money.More >>
The Houston Police Department said they have found missing Texas A&M sports reporter Courtney Roland unharmed in the Galleria area on Monday morning.More >>
A bite from the brown recluse spider sent this Nebraska man to the hospital.More >>
Loretta Lynn fractured her hip at her Tennessee home. This is the second recent health setback. She suffered a stroke last year.i...More >>
In a zany video quickly going viral, the principal of one local school belts out a song to announce a snow day.More >>
When the suspect stopped to get a beer, the Samaritan moved in and made a citizen’s arrest.More >>
The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating whether a video depicting alleged animal cruelty circulating on social media happened in the parish.More >>
How have alligators dealt with the freezing temperatures that hit our area? The folks at Shallotte River Swamp Park used a series of Facebook posts to show the public how these reptiles survive the frosty conditions.More >>
The NAACP is urging people to wear white and hold anti-Trump signs and another group says demonstrators will gather to "take a knee" during President Donald Trump's visit to Atlanta Monday.More >>
