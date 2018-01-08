BR 'computer expert' faces child pornography charges, scheduled for trial in March

A Baton Rouge man facing child pornography charges will await his day in court behind prison bars.

On Monday morning, U.S. District Court Judge Richard Bourgeois decided that Michael Esposito, 45, will remain at the West Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

Esposito faces a charge of attempted production of child pornography after prosecutors say his wife told police she found pornography on their shared computer.

This comes from a more than year-long FBI investigation that started with an initial arrest back in December 2016.

His trial date is set for March 5, before Judge John deGravelles.

If convicted, he faces a minimum of 15 years in prison, and a maximum of 30.

In court, federal prosecutors referred to Esposito as a “computer expert” with a master’s degree, who used his expertise to hide pornographic material from his family and wife.

Eposito’s father testified during the hearing, and said that his son was once the vice president of a computer company.

Prosecutors said Esposito was first arrested after an altercation with his wife, in which he allegedly hit her and damaged his computer in an effort to hide evidence by throwing the computer against a wall, ripping out components, and putting it in water.

Prosecutors also said Eposito allegedly used software Cleaner and Bitlocker to hide his alleged pornographic videos, and that FBI investigators were able to recover at least one video.

Defense attorney Steve Moore argued that Esposito was not a flight risk, had no criminal history before the incident, and would stay under the supervision of his parents if he were released but the judge said no.

Esposito’s father said his son started seeing a mental counselor after the arrest, and even started going to a Buddhist temple to meditate.

