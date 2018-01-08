FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Morning rains end, trending warmer

The rains have moved out, but it is still very cloudy across south Louisiana. (Source: WAFB)

The morning rains have ended and temperatures are finally trending warming.

YOUR QUICKCAST:

MONDAY: Flash flood watch canceled; cloudy, a spotty shower possible, a high of 63°

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, chilly - a low of 49°

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy, dry; light northerly winds - a high of 64°

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy - mild, a high of 70°

THURSDAY: Increasing clouds, 50% rain coverage; a high of 71°

FRIDAY: Pre-dawn showers; generally cloudy and much cooler - a high of 50°

SATURDAY: Sunny - but chilly (early light freeze possible), a high of 52°

SUNDAY: More sunshine - (early light freeze possible); a high of only 46°

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

- Bands of moderate/heavy rainfall moved across SE LA and SW MS during the early morning hours - an overnight Flash Flood Watch was cancelled prior to its expiration time of noon …

- Generally speaking, widespread rainfall totals were in the range of 1" - 2" (some neighborhoods could have received slightly more); overall, it was a challenging morning drive due to the wet, slick streets and perhaps the fact that it’s Monday!

- Good to have moderating temperatures - again - much closer to the seasonal norm for an afternoon high this time of year, in the low/mid 60°s …

- In the span of 72 hours, we went from a HARD FREEZE WARNING to a FLASH FLOOD WATCH Monday morning!

- We’re looking at basically quiet weather Tuesday and Wednesday - in fact, our temperature may return to the lower 70°s Wednesday - before another storm system sweeps through, bringing more rain and MUCH colder weather.

- In fact, there could be a "light freeze" both Saturday and Sunday mornings - (lower 30°s) and our daytime high may not get out of the 40°s Sunday afternoon!

BOATERS FORECAST:

Coastal Waters: West winds, 20 - 25 knots; Seas, 6 - 10 feet; GALE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 P.M.

Inland Lakes: South - West winds, 10 - 15 knots; Waves, 1 - 2 feet

TIDES FOR JANUARY 9:

High Tide: 12:25 a.m. 0.0

Low Tide: 8:35 a.m. -0.2

RECORD HIGH/LOW FOR JANUARY 8 … 81° (2008); 20° (2015)

NORMAL HIGH/LOW FOR JANUARY 8 … 62°; 41°

SUNRISE: 7:03 a.m.

SUNSET: 5:20 p.m.

