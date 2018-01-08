Dogs at center of alleged animal cruelty video 'in good health', authorities say

EBRSO deputies located the dogs in the video of the alleged abuse (Source: EBRSO)

The dogs that were allegedly harmed in a video that circulated on social media have been found, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office tells 9News.

"They are with their owners and are in good health," EBRSO spokesperson Casey Hicks said. Deputies located the dogs after canvassing the Gardere area, where they believe the alleged incident was recorded on video.

Deputies are currently working with the Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office to identify a suspect in the case.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office began investigating the incident after a video depicting alleged animal cruelty began circulating on social media over the weekend. The video was widely circulated online with people across the country and the world demanding justice for the person seen hurting the helpless dogs.

The video shows someone swinging two small dogs on a leash and then throwing them into a parking lot of an apartment complex. After analyzing the video, investigators believe the alleged incident happened in the Gardere area, off of Burbank Drive, in East Baton Rouge Parish.

Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi says his office is not the lead agency but is assisting the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office with their investigation.

A student from Plaquemine High School shared the video on social media. On Monday morning, the school issued the following statement on Twitter:

Official Statement Regarding Alleged Student Incident:

The local law enforcement agencies have confirmed that the person committing and/or filming the act posted in a viral video is not a student of Plaquemine High School or a student in the Iberville Parish School System. — PHS Green Devils (@PlaquemineHigh) January 8, 2018

The Louisiana SPCA issued a statement about the video on Twitter Monday saying:

We've seen this terrible video and there are various reports on Twitter about police action already being taken. Since this is outside of our Humane Law & Rescue jurisdiction we're working hard to see if we can get an accurate update for you from the entity handling this case.

One woman responded to the video on Twitter saying:

"I’ll never understand how someone can be so evil towards such innocent beings."

