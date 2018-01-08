Deputies investigating video of alleged animal cruelty circulating on social media

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating whether a video depicting alleged animal cruelty circulating on social media happened in the parish.

The video has already been widely circulated online with people across the country demanding justice for the person seen hurting the helpless dogs.

The video, which was shared over the weekend, shows someone swinging two small dogs on a leash and then throwing them into a parking lot of an apartment complex. After analyzing the video, investigators believe the alleged incident happened in the Gardere area, off of Burbank Drive, in East Baton Rouge Parish.

Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi says his office is not the lead agency on the case because it’s believed the incident happened in nearby East Baton Rouge parish. Stassi added that his department was helping EBRSO with their investigation.

Casey Hicks, an EBRSO spokesperson, said the sheriff's office is working with IPSO and the investigation remains ongoing at this time.

A student from Plaquemine High School shared the video on social media. On Monday morning, the school issued the following statement on Twitter:

Official Statement Regarding Alleged Student Incident:

The local law enforcement agencies have confirmed that the person committing and/or filming the act posted in a viral video is not a student of Plaquemine High School or a student in the Iberville Parish School System. — PHS Green Devils (@PlaquemineHigh) January 8, 2018

The Louisiana SPCA issued a statement about the video on Twitter Monday saying:

We've seen this terrible video and there are various reports on Twitter about police action already being taken. Since this is outside of our Humane Law & Rescue jurisdiction we're working hard to see if we can get an accurate update for you from the entity handling this case.

One woman responded to the video on Twitter saying:

"I’ll never understand how someone can be so evil towards such innocent beings."

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.