Another woman booked in Assumption Parish in theft of Pierre Part man with disability

Another woman accused of stealing from a man with a disability has now been booked into the parish jail where the crime occurred.

The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office reported Kasey Lynn Thomas, 33, of Phoenix, AZ, was transferred to the Assumption Parish Detention Center on Friday. Sheriff Leland Falcon said she turned herself in to the Morgan City Police Department earlier that day. Investigators said she had an alternate address on Gracie Court in Plaquemine.

Falcon said a bank card and cash were stolen from a home on Bayou Drive in Pierre Part on July 16. He added investigators learned the victim suffers from a physical infirmity that prevented him from seeing what was happening around him.

Thomas is charged with exploitation of the infirmed. Bond has not been set.

APSO reported Thomas was one of four suspects identified by detectives and arrested at a motel in Morgan City. Terry Ganell, 51, Austin Albarado, 25, and Addie Breaux, 35, all of Pierre Part, have also been charged in the case.

Detectives believe Ganel planned the theft, drove the others to the home, and then drove them to the motel in Morgan City where they were all captured.

Investigators added they were found some of the stolen items at the motel where the suspects were arrested.

