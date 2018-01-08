Pair safely escapes vehicle that went into creek

Dawson Creek on South Acadian Thruway at Bawell Street in Baton Rouge (Source: WAFB)

Two people were able to safely get out of a vehicle that went into a creek Monday morning.

It happened on South Acadian Thruway at Bawell Street. The vehicle ended up in Dawson Creek.

Officials said there were no injuries.

The cause of the crash is being investigated.

