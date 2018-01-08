Phone lines down at WAFB

The City of Gonzales is partnering with the National Park Service to improve bike and walking paths in the city. City leaders are hosting a meeting to gather input from residents on the project.More >>
An audit of the Killian Police Department found the former chief improperly collected overtime and used the town credit card for personal purchases.More >>
The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating whether a video depicting alleged animal cruelty circulating on social media happened in the parish.More >>
Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome has named Murphy Paul as the next chief of the Baton Rouge Police Department. He will officially be sworn-in on January 8.More >>
A Baton Rouge man facing child pornography charges will await his day in court behind prison bars.More >>
The Houston Police Department said they have found missing Texas A&M sports reporter Courtney Roland unharmed in the Galleria area on Monday morning.More >>
Americans could start taking home more money soon as new tax cuts kick in, but stay tuned for details.More >>
A North Carolina hairdresser decided to turn a negative situation into a positive one when her mugshot was released online for a misdemeanor offense.More >>
A Michigan teen nearly drowned at a swim meet Thursday but a swimmer from a rival school saved him.More >>
The price of admission for the College Football Playoff National Championship game between Georgia and Alabama is averaging more than $2,400 a seat.More >>
The clothing retailer H&M has removed a controversial ad featuring a black child wearing a hooded-sweatshirt with a "coolest monkey in the jungle" slogan.More >>
An internet scam making its way around Facebook is leaving some people with empty bank accounts. It’s called "The Blessing Loom" and it’s a new twist on an old scam, the pyramid scheme.More >>
