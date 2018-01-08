Tremont Waters named SEC Freshman of the Week

LSU’s Tremont Waters was named SEC Freshman of the Week for his play against No. 17 Kentucky and No. 11 Texas A&M.

The 5-foot-11, 160-pound guard from New Haven, CT, averaged 19.5 points, eight rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 1.5 steals against the Wildcats and the Aggies.

Waters connected on two 3-pointers from more than 30 feet away in the final 12 seconds to beat Texas A&M in College Station on Saturday.

The winning shot was made over two defenders with 0.7 seconds left on the clock from about 35 feet away.

RELATED STORIES:

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.