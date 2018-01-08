Tremont Waters named SEC Freshman of the Week

LSU’s Tremont Waters was named SEC Freshman of the Week for his play against No. 17 Kentucky and No. 11 Texas A&M.
The 5-foot-11, 160-pound guard from New Haven, CT, averaged 19.5 points, eight rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 1.5 steals against the Wildcats and the Aggies.
Waters connected on two 3-pointers from more than 30 feet away in the final 12 seconds to beat Texas A&M in College Station on Saturday.
The winning shot was made over two defenders with 0.7 seconds left on the clock from about 35 feet away.
RELATED STORIES:
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.
844 Government Street
Baton Rouge, LA 70802
(225) 383-9999
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.