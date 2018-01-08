Wife of chief accused of soliciting teen: Family 'shattered'

LEECHBURG, Pa. (AP) - A Pennsylvania police chief charged with soliciting sex online from an undercover agent posing as a 14-year-old girl has "shattered" the lives of his family members, his wife said.
Leechburg Police Chief Michael W. Diebold's wife, Danielle Reinke Diebold, released a statement to newsoutlets Sunday saying she "has never hurt so bad" in her life.
"I don't know how to pick up all these broken pieces and find a way to put them back together and go on with my life, but I have to try to find a way for my children," she said. "Our lives have been completely shattered."
The 40-year-old police chief was arrested Friday at a spot where he allegedly hoped to meet with the girl he thought he'd been communicating with.
The agent told Diebold several times while undercover that the chief was communicating with a 14-year-old girl, authorities said, yet Diebold sent inappropriate pictures and solicited for unlawful sexual contact.
He interacted with the agent under the name "KuteCop4You" and posted an ad on a social media app titled "Dominate male police officer seeks fun, discreet, sub playmate," KDKA reported .
Diebold is being held in the Westmoreland County Prison after being unable to post a $500,000 bail, according to court records. He is charged with unlawful contact with a minor and criminal attempt to commit involuntary deviate sexual intercourse.
His lawyer, Duke George, said his client is entitled to due process.
A home phone number listed for Diebold went straight to voicemail and could not accept more messages. A message left with the Leechburg police department was not returned. Diebold is still listed as the police chief on the Leechburg website.
"This case is particularly heinous because the perpetrator is a public official, sworn to serve and protect the community," Attorney General Josh Shapiro said.
