Agency says it will hold 'parties accountable' for JFK flood

NEW YORK (AP) - The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey says it will investigate the water pipe break that added to the weather-related delays at Kennedy Airport and will "hold all responsible parties accountable."
The agency said there were still some delays on Monday.
Its executive director, Rick Cotton, says investigators want to know why an internal pipe was not weather protected and whether any other failures contributed to the break on Sunday afternoon.
It says a water pipe that feeds the Terminal 4 sprinkler system broke around 2 p.m. Sunday. After the flooding began, power to the affected areas of the terminal was shut off for safety reasons.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
