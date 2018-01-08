Louisiana announces start date for filing 2017 state taxes

Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome has named Murphy Paul as the next chief of the Baton Rouge Police Department. He will officially be sworn-in on January 8.More >>
Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome has named Murphy Paul as the next chief of the Baton Rouge Police Department. He will officially be sworn-in on January 8.More >>
The Louisiana Department of Revenue has announced the date when it will begin accepting 2017 state individual tax returns.More >>
The Louisiana Department of Revenue has announced the date when it will begin accepting 2017 state individual tax returns.More >>
Parents of students that attend Bellingrath Hills Elementary in Central have been given the option of whether to send their kids to school on Monday or not.More >>
Parents of students that attend Bellingrath Hills Elementary in Central have been given the option of whether to send their kids to school on Monday or not.More >>
The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch for the local area beginning at 6 p.m. Sunday night until noon on Monday.More >>
The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch for the local area beginning at 6 p.m. Sunday night until noon on Monday.More >>
Mary Tharp was crushed when her doberman, Miss Lexi, passed away at the age of 12.More >>
Mary Tharp was crushed when her doberman, Miss Lexi, passed away at the age of 12.More >>
The Houston Police Department said they have found missing Texas A&M sports reporter Courtney Roland unharmed in the Galleria area on Monday morning.More >>
The Houston Police Department said they have found missing Texas A&M sports reporter Courtney Roland unharmed in the Galleria area on Monday morning.More >>
Americans could start taking home more money soon as new tax cuts kick in, but stay tuned for details.More >>
Americans could start taking home more money soon as new tax cuts kick in, but stay tuned for details.More >>
A North Carolina hairdresser decided to turn a negative situation into a positive one when her mugshot was released online for a misdemeanor offense.More >>
A North Carolina hairdresser decided to turn a negative situation into a positive one when her mugshot was released online for a misdemeanor offense.More >>
President Donald Trump and his family were in Washington, DC, at the time of the fire.More >>
President Donald Trump and his family were in Washington, DC, at the time of the fire.More >>
A Michigan teen nearly drowned at a swim meet Thursday but a swimmer from a rival school saved him.More >>
A Michigan teen nearly drowned at a swim meet Thursday but a swimmer from a rival school saved him.More >>
Crews in the Holly Hill area are responding to a structure fire.More >>
Crews in the Holly Hill area are responding to a structure fire.More >>