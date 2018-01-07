St. Elizabeth to host 2018 Family Fest

St. Elizabeth Hospital is set to host its 2018 Family Fest: A Day of Health, Wellness, and Fun for the Whole Family, presented by EATEL. A free event at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., it will take place on Saturday, January 20. Over 40 vendors and exhibitors are expected to attend.

For over 17 years, St. Elizabeth has hosted a community health fair, offering free screenings and health information to residents of Greater Ascension Parish. This year’s event promises to be bigger and better than ever, boasting lots of hands-on exhibits and fun activities for the entire family.

Four unique areas (EAT Well, GET Moving, STAY Healthy, and GO Play) will allow local businesses and organizations to interact with participants and showcase valuable resources available in the community.

In addition to exhibitors, kids and adults alike will be all smiles as they traverse the many interactive games, obstacle courses, and inflatable amusements. There will even be a section reserved for children five years of age and younger.

Registration is now open at http://stefamilyfest.com. Those who register will be entered for a chance to win a FitBit Blaze.

