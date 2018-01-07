Teachers ill, parents given option to keep kids home from school

Parents of students that attend Bellingrath Hills Elementary in Central have been given the option of whether to send their kids to school on Monday or not.

Central Community School System Dr. Jason Fountain said the decision came in accordance with the Office of Public Health after a number of teachers fell ill.

A parent of one student said she was informed Sunday at around 6 p.m. from a recorded message from the school’s office.

Fountain says the absence would be excused if they choose not to send their kids to school.

Monday will be the first day of school for schools in the parish since the holiday break.

