The NeuroMedical Center expands Multiple Sclerosis program

The NeuroMedical Center has expanded its Multiple Sclerosis Program for 2018, allowing it to better serve its 1,400 patients who have suspected or confirmed MS.

MS specialist, Dr. April A. Erwin, will be assisted in clinic and research settings by a larger team of dedicated medical and support MS Specialists, including Karen Adair, PA-C, to continue providing patients with the highest level of comprehensive multiple sclerosis care currently available in South Louisiana.

The NeuroMedical Center’s MS program, known for its leading-edge services in the diagnosis and treatment of multiple sclerosis and multi-disciplinary care, has been led by Dr. Erwin since her arrival in 2012. By expanding her practice to include the association of experienced, specialty-trained MS professionals, Dr. Erwin aims to provide even more patients access to highly effective therapies that require close monitoring and MS-specific expertise.

Patients will benefit from the experience of experienced MS professionals including Adair to provide specialized treatments including filling and programming intrathecal baclofen pumps to help patients manage their MS symptoms, maintain daily activities, and improve overall quality of life.

The MS team will draw from the expertise of over 30 additional neurological specialists as well as occupational, physical, and speech therapists to provide comprehensive care to those who suffer from this disease.

An in-house Neuodiagnostic Lab and Sleep Center will be utilized to accurately and efficiently diagnose and treat issues common in MS patients. A dedicated Clinical Research Department offers numerous pending and ongoing MS clinical trials that encompass various courses of the disease.

“I am proud to lead The NeuroMedical Center in this significant step forward for the entire MS community,” says Dr. April Erwin, Baton Rouge’s only physician to receive the Partner in MS Care designation from the National MS Society. “With nearly 4,000 people in Louisiana living with multiple sclerosis, I look forward to further improving opportunities for people with MS to receive quality care and services.”

