Saints Ingram, Kamara enshrined in Hall of Fame for historic rushing seasons

Alvin Kamara and Mark Ingram's jerseys on display at the NFL Pro Football Hall of Fame (Source: Twitter)

The running back duo that has helped the New Orleans Saints march back from an 0-2 start to the season are now enshrined in the NFL’s Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Now on display at the NFL Pro Football Hall of Fame museum are the jerseys of Saints running backs Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara from Week 16, when they became the first running back tandem since 1985 to both have 1,400 yards in the same season.

In week 17, they became the first running back duo in NFL history to each record at least 1,500 yards in the same season.

Also on display in the case, provided by the Hall of Fame in a tweet Friday morning, are game balls from Week 17, when quarterback Drew Brees finished the year with an NFL record 72.0 completion percentage. Wide receiver Michael Thomas finished the year with 104 catches, bringing his career total up to 196 – the most by any player in their first two seasons.

Now on display: jerseys of @saints RBs @MarkIngram22 & @alvinkamara from Week 16 when they became 1st RB tandem since 1985 to both have 1,400 scrimmage YDS in same season. Week 17, became 1st RB duo in @NFL history to each record at least 1,500 scrimmage YDS in same season. pic.twitter.com/RD0CsKT3s1 — Pro Football HOF (@ProFootballHOF) January 5, 2018

Alvin Kamara tweeted a reply to the Hall of Fame simply saying he was “speechless.”

The Saints square off against the Carolina Panthers Sunday in the Superdome in the first round of playoff games.

