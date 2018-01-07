Lady Jags rally past Grambling in first SWAC game of season

Briana Green recorded another double-double and the Southern University handed Grambling their first conference loss. (Source:GoJagsSports)

Information provided by GoJagsSports.com

Briana Green recorded another double-double and the Southern University handed Grambling their first conference loss, cruising to a comfortable 63-44 victory over the Lady Tigers Saturday in the F.G. Clark Activity Center.

The Jags defensive intensity forced Grambling to commit 28 turnovers and picking up 25 points off turnovers. Along with a strong defensive presence, Southern's bench played a huge part in the Jags success against a scrappy Grambling team. Led by Courtney Parsons' 10-point effort, the Jaguars outscored the Lady Tigers 25-10 points off the bench.

"Holding Grambling to 0-16 from behind the arc is huge for us," said Sandy Pugh. "Anytime you do that, you're gonna beat them."

Green hit 15 points and pulled down 10 rebounds while Skylar O'Bear got hot early from behind the arc finishing the night with 13 points. O'Bear shot 4-5 from the charity stripe.

"It's always amazing to win at home, especially in a big rivalry game," Green said. "We had to give the fans what they paid to see, a victory."

Grambling's Shakyla Hil, who recorded fourth quadruple-double in NCAA Women's Basketball history on Wednesday, led all scorers with 18 points and 12 rebounds and fell three steals shy of a triple-double.

Monisha Neal added 10 points in 36 minutes of play.

Southern improves to 3-9 overall, 2-1 in SWAC play while Grambling is 5-9 overall, 2-1 in the SWAC.

SU returns to the hardwood with hopes of streaking and recording consecutive wins for the first time this season when they welcome the Lady Tigers of Jackson State Monday night at 5:30 PM. The game will be streamed live at GoJagSports.com.

Fans are urged to keep current with the Women's Basketball program by following the Jaguars on Twitter at @JaguarsWBB and @championship_pursuit on Instagram.

For more information on Southern University Athletics log onto GoJagSports.com for the latest news, scores, and updates. Fans can also access the latest information on SU Women's Basketball Program through social media on Twitter and Instagram or by liking the Facebook page.

For more information, click here.