Flash Flood Watch issued as heavy rain headed to the area; Cold temperatures put on hold

The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch for the local area beginning at 6 p.m. Sunday night until noon on Monday.

Clouds overnight helped end the streak of freezing temperatures across the local area as a threat of heavy rain will exist overnight on Sunday into Monday morning. Winds will be rather breezy today with sustained winds of 15-25 mph and wind gusts in the low to mid 30 mph range.

Forecast models indicate the potential for widespread rainfall totals of 1-2 inches with localized amounts of 3-4 inches possible. These rainfall amounts could lead to floodings of low lying, flood prone areas like ditches and poorly drained roadways. Widespread significant flooding is not expected.

Area rivers are also likely to see a decent climb. River levels might get close, if not, just top flood stage resulting in minor river flooding. River flood potential will depend greatly on where the largest rainfall totals fall.

One or two strong storms also can't be ruled out early Monday. The main threat would be a brief, weak tornado.

The Baton Rouge area will stay mainly dry and warmer than normal for the middle of the week. The next cold front looks to arrive late Thursday with rains increasing ahead of the front Thursday afternoon and evening. Colder temperatures will move into the area beginning Friday. A light morning freeze will be possible Saturday and will be more likely Sunday.

RELATED: River Stages

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.