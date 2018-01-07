Hairdresser turns negative into positive after mugshot goes viral

Yearwood retweeted her own mugshot adding the hashtag, “#BraidsByShia,” along with “can’t hold me back either.” (Source: Twitter)

Shia Milan Yearwood may not have wanted the world to learn her name the way it did after a mugshot of her was released online through the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office and made it's way to social media. In the mugshot, many took notice of Yearwood's freshly done braided hairstyle.

Yearwood was taken into custody on Jan. 3 for a misdemeanor offense of violating a protective order related to a domestic dispute. After her arrest, a mugshot of her was released and later featured on Charlotte Mugshots, a website featuring mugshot of those arrested in the Mecklenburg County area. The website also has a Twitter account she was also featured on.

When Yearwood, a hairdresser by profession, came across the post on her personal Twitter account, she decided to use the opportunity to promote her business Hair By Shia. She retweeted her own mugshot adding the hashtag, “#BraidsByShia,” along with “can’t hold me back either.”

The tweet took off immediately and has since been retweeted over 4,000 times, liked over 8,000 times, and commented on over 100 times. Many replies to the tweet were inquiring about Yearwood’s services and advice about hair, which she replied to most. It is worth noting, the original tweet by Charlotte Mugshots performed significantly less than Yearwood’s retweet.

She also did not shy away from questions about her arrest as well. When asked by Twitter users why did she violate a protective order, Yearwood said it was related to a dispute between her and her son’s father over visitation.

“Turning negatives into positives all year,” Yearwood said.

In North Carolina, violating protective orders is a misdemeanor offense with a maximum punishment of 150 days (5 months) in a county jail.

