Over $2M worth of damage done to Baton Rouge carpentry business in Sunday morning fire

Fire investigators are continuing to look into an early morning fire causing over $2 million dollars worth of damage to a Baton Rouge carpentry business.

On Sunday at 4 a.m., firefighters from Baton Rouge Fire Department were notified of a building fire at 8552 Paris Ave., the location for Superior Millworks, a cabinet and countertop store.

When crews arrived, they found the entire building engulfed in flames, officials say. A second alarm was called 20 minutes after the first firefighter unit arrived. It took firefighters over 4 hours and 10 additional units to get the fire under control.

There were no reported serious injuries in the fire, although one firefighter was treated on the scene by EMS. He is expected to be ok, officials say.

The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time, investigators say, but they say foul play is not suspected.

Upon investigation, it was determined that the building is a total loss. According to a report on the fire released by BRFD, the building took on $700,000 worth of damage with an additional $1.5 million worth of contents destroyed inside the building.

Several additional agencies responded to the fire including the Baton Rouge Police Department, Emergency Medical Services, Department of Public Works, and Entergy.

Fire crews are expected to be at the location for several more hours to put out "hot spots."

