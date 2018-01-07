Respiratory virus lurks as wintertime worry

While there is no sure way to avoid lung cancer, there are steps you can take to reduce your risk.More >>
When seriously ill hospital patients can't express their wishes about their medical care, decision-making often falls to emotionally drained family members.More >>
A common respiratory virus that circulates in winter can pose a serious threat to children, an expert warns.More >>
Gene therapy may have the potential to eradicate HIV in people infected with the virus, new animal research suggests.More >>
The number of Americans who die each year from inhaling fine-particle pollutants has dropped dramatically since 1970, thanks to laws that originated from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.More >>
Many children suspected of being allergic to the inexpensive, first-line antibiotic penicillin actually aren't, new research indicates.More >>
Nothing spoils a trip faster than getting sick. And a good way to protect yourself is by getting certain vaccinations before you leave home.More >>
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said Friday that it's working with the drug company Pfizer to remedy a shortage of important injectable medications, including emergency syringes of epinephrine.More >>
When seasonal allergies strike, what remedy is right for you? The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has some answers.More >>
For years, you probably have been told that wheat bread is far better for you than its white counterpart, but a small, new study suggests that maxim may not hold true for everyone.More >>
