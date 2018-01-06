4 injured, 15-year-old driver dead after fiery Ascension Parish crash

A 15-year-old is dead and four others are injured after a fiery crash in Ascension Parish.

Louisiana State Police say the crash happened shortly after 1 a.m. on January 6, on I-10 just west of Hwy. 73.

15-year-old Jessie Chaney of Denham Springs was killed in the crash.

Police say Chaney was driving westbound on I-10 in a 2004 Infiniti G35 at a high rate of speed when a rear tire failed and he lost control. The car ran off the road and struck a tree, bursting into flames with Chaney still inside.

One of the passengers in the car was unrestrained and ejected from the vehicle.

Chaney was pronounced dead at the scene by the Ascension Parish Coroner’s Office. There were a total of four passengers in his car, all of which are being treated for moderate to serious injuries.

It is unknown if impairment was a factor in this crash, but a toxicology sample will be taken from the driver for analysis, which is protocol in all fatal crashes.

