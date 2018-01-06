Tremont Waters' last-second 3-pointer shocks Texas A&M 69-68 - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Tremont Waters' last-second 3-pointer shocks Texas A&M 69-68

COLLEGE STATION, TX (WAFB) -

Last-second. Long-range. Three-pointer. You couldn't have scripted anything more exciting.

Tremont Waters' 3-point basket from somewhere close to 34 feet out hit nothing but net with 0.7 seconds to play, giving the unranked LSU men's basketball team a 69-68 win over #11 Texas A&M Saturday.

LSU trailed 68-66 with 11.7 seconds to play. New head coach Will Wade called a timeout with 3 seconds left. Water took the inbound pass and managed to get around one defender before lobbing the ball from well beyond the 3-point arc and two defenders.

Tremont Waters was one of three Tigers in double-digits. He had 21 points. Skylar Mays and Aaron Epps each had 11 points. Duop Reath led the Tigers on the boards with 10 rebounds, and Mays had six assists.

The win is the Tigers' first SEC victory of the season. Against the #11 team in the nation in College Station.

This is the Aggies third consecutive loss.

LSU (10-4, 1-1 SEC) will travel to Fayetteville, Arkansas, for a game against the Razorbacks Wednesday, Dec. 10 at 8 p.m. CT. 

