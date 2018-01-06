Tremont Waters' last-second 3-pointer shocks Texas A&M 69-68

Last-second. Long-range. Three-pointer. You couldn't have scripted anything more exciting.

Tremont Waters' 3-point basket from somewhere close to 34 feet out hit nothing but net with 0.7 seconds to play, giving the unranked LSU men's basketball team a 69-68 win over #11 Texas A&M Saturday.

LSU trailed 68-66 with 11.7 seconds to play. New head coach Will Wade called a timeout with 3 seconds left. Water took the inbound pass and managed to get around one defender before lobbing the ball from well beyond the 3-point arc and two defenders.

OH MYYYYY — LSU Basketball (@LSUBasketball) January 6, 2018

TREMONT WATERS ???????????????????????????? — LSU Basketball (@LSUBasketball) January 6, 2018

TIGERS WIN! TIGERS WIN! LSU defeats TAMU 69-68 as TREMONT WATERS sinks a game winning three-point shoot to give the Tigers their first SEC win of the season! #BootUp — LSU Basketball (@LSUBasketball) January 6, 2018

Tremont Waters was one of three Tigers in double-digits. He had 21 points. Skylar Mays and Aaron Epps each had 11 points. Duop Reath led the Tigers on the boards with 10 rebounds, and Mays had six assists.

The win is the Tigers' first SEC victory of the season. Against the #11 team in the nation in College Station.

This is the Aggies third consecutive loss.

Tigers deliver another blow to Aggies!!!



In the final second Tremont Waters drops a deep three to UPSET No. 11 Texas A&M, 69-68. pic.twitter.com/xTD9teo5mv — NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) January 6, 2018

Will Wade is a great coach. But #LSU basically just won on a pair of half court shots by Tremont Waters. 69-68 Tigers final. That was insane — Jacques Doucet (@JacquesDoucet) January 6, 2018

The end of the #LSU game was astounding. If you missed it check the highlights. — Brett Martel (@brettmartel) January 6, 2018

By astounding I mean the smalllest guy on the court hitting a 34-foot 3 over a double -team to beat the No. 11 team in the nation on the road. https://t.co/UAg1XS5xic — Brett Martel (@brettmartel) January 6, 2018

LSU (10-4, 1-1 SEC) will travel to Fayetteville, Arkansas, for a game against the Razorbacks Wednesday, Dec. 10 at 8 p.m. CT.

