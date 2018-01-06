'Habitual offenders' talked about robbery, murder in recorded phone calls with inmate

Two men described as “habitual offenders,” arrested in connection to the shooting death of a Baton Rouge man, talked about the incident in recorded phone calls with an inmate, detectives say.

Jordale Carter, 20, and his cousin, Denver Carter, 22 were arrested on Friday, Jan. 5. They are accused of shooting and killing Karl Moore Jr., 32.

Moore was found outside the Prestige Beauty Salon on Plank Road on Dec. 29 suffering from gunshot wounds. He later died at a hospital. Police say robbery was the motive.

Surveillance video obtained from the barber shop shows Moore walking in with a black messenger bag, and two men, later identified as the Carter cousins, entering behind him. Witnesses confirmed there were firearms in the bag. Police say the video “clearly and unmistakably” shows the victim and the two cousins were meeting at the barber shop to buy and sell stolen firearms.

The video then shows both Carters and an unidentified third man running away from the store with the bag. When Police arrived on the scene, Moore was in the parking lot with gunshot wounds to his chest.

Detectives have found and listened to multiple recorded phone calls from a jail that were made about two hours after the shooting. The identity of the inmate and the jail he was in have not been released. There were a total of three phone calls with the inmate: one with each of the Carters and a third call with a person in which the inmate talks about the Carters.

According to police reports, Denver Carter told the inmate they had "hit a lick," which is a common term for committing a robbery, and that the decision was “a spur of the moment thing.”

The inmate told Jordale Carter he was upset that they stole the firearms. Jordale Carter also told the inmate that the robbery was not planned.

Detectives say that Jordale refers to the victim as “Tunchie,” his nickname, in the call.

The inmate also spoke to a third person, saying the Carters were “out of control” and that their grandfather is upset with what the cousins had been doing, according to the report.

The Carters were arrested Friday morning and are both being charged with second-degree murder and armed robbery.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.