VIDEO: White tiger cub seized in Louisiana, possibly belonging BR rapper NBA Youngboy, finds new home

A female white tiger cub seized in Louisiana several weeks ago has found a new home at an exotic animal sanctuary in California, but authorities are tight-lipped about exactly where the animal was found.

According to The Advocate, a 5-month-old white tiger cub was transported to a facility run by Lions, Tigers & Bears, a Big Cat and Exotic Animal Rescue group in Alpine, CA., on Dec. 22.

The organization said the animal was found at a non-commercial, unpermitted location in the New Orleans area and required “immediate medical attention for conditions consistent with severe neglect.”

Officials with the organization say they can on discuss where the cub was found due to an ongoing investigation. They did say, however, the cub was malnourished, lethargic, and suffering from ringworm when the organization was contacted about a month ago.

The Audubon Nature Institute confirmed with The Advocate it cared for the tiger cub locally in its animal hospital in the intervening weeks, but it referred all questions to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.

Melissa Collins of the LDWF confirmed the animal was seized by department agents, but she would not say where or when citing an ongoing investigation.

It was not clear Friday whether the animal was the same one seen in a video posted to social media in October by Kentrell Gaulden, a Baton Rouge rapper who goes by the names NBA YoungBoy and YoungBoy Never Broke Again.

Gaulden posted a video on his Instagram account on Oct. 10 showing him sitting on a living room couch with a white tiger cub next to him. He stands up while talking about being featured on a recent magazine cover and leans over to scratch the tiger under the chin a few times, noting it tried to bite him while he was bottle-feeding it that morning.

“She good, though,” the rapper says.

Gaulden could not be reached by The Advocate for comment Friday.

The tiger in a video from the animal sanctuary and the one in YoungBoy’s video have similar facial markings, and white fur is a genetic mutation known as leucism that occurs naturally in only one out of every 10,000 births among Bengal tigers in the wild.

Lions, Tigers & Bears said the organization made the 6,200-mile rescue trip from the West Coast to pick up the cub in the days before Christmas, swinging through Alabama and North Carolina to pick up five bears living in substandard conditions.

Lions, Tigers & Bears is dedicated to ending the exotic animal trade and bills itself as “one of the few sanctuaries in the United States with the highest level of accreditation from the Global Federation of Animal Sanctuaries and the American Sanctuary Association.”

