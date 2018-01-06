75-year-old woman dies after two-vehicle crash in Ascension

State police are investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash in Ascension Parish where an elderly woman was injured and later died.

Shortly after 6 p.m. on Jan. 5, Louisiana State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on LA 431 near the intersection of Gold Place Rd. in Ascension Parish.

State police say the initial investigation revealed to them the crash happened as 74-year-old Paul Marshall, of Prairieville, was traveling northbound on LA 431 in a 1995 Ford Econoline van. At the same time, officials say 49-year-old William Huber, of Gonzales, was making a left turn onto LA 431 from a parking lot in a 2003 Dodge Ram.

According to state police, the driver failed to yield and struck Marshall's van.

Zora Marshall, the 75-year-old passenger of Paul Marshall, sustained injuries in the crash. She was transported to St. Elizabeth Hospital, where she was later pronounced dead. Zora was properly restrained, state police say.

Marshall and Huber were also properly restrained and were not injured in the crash. Officials say impairment is not suspected to be a factor in the crash, but toxicology samples were taken from both drivers for analysis - standard in crash fatalities.

Huber was cited for failure to yield, driving under suspension, and switched license plate. This crash remains under investigation and further charges are pending, state police say.

