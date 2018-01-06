Man arrested for 2017 intoxicated crash where 1 person remains in critical condition

A Houston man has been arrested in Baton Rouge after authorities say he was intoxicated during a 2017 crash that has a victim fighting for their life.

East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office arrested 22-year-old Flores Agustin, of Houston, TX, on the charge of first degree vehicular negligent injuring and multiple counts of operating while intoxicated and reckless operation.

According to EBRSO, on Nov. 11, 2017, Agustin was driving a Chevrolet pickup truck northbound on the 7900 block of S. River Rd. Authorities say Agustin was driving his truck recklessly then severely crashed off the roadway, flipping the truck several times.

According to the arrest report, Agustin suffered severe injuries to his hand, while the victim, Agustin's passenger, suffered life-threatening injuries. The report goes on to say at the time of the incident, doctors did not expect the passenger to survive.

As of the date a warrant was issued for Agustin's arrest, Dec. 26, 2017, the victim was still alive and in critical conditions at a local hospital, officials say.

Officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department responded to the crash. Officers say Agustin's appeared to be intoxicated and impaired when they arrived on the scene. He had a very strong odor of alcohol, his eyes were "red bloodshot," and he had slurred speech, police say.

A blood kit was performed on Agustin's after a blood warrant was obtained by the 19th District Courts. Agustin's also consented to blood being drawn, officers say. Agustin's blood alcohol level came back from the crime lab with a result of .08g% BAC.

According to the arrest report, this is Agustin's second DWI arrest in Baton Rouge. In Feb. 2016 was arrested for operating while intoxicated.

Agustin's was taken into custody on Jan. 5 and transported to East Baton Rouge Parish Prison. According to the EBRSO website, Agustin's has since been released.

