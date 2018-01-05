Opelousas brothers appear on The Ellen Show

A video of two Opelousas brothers being accepted into their dream schools went viral back in December, and on January 5, 2018 they appeared on The Ellen show.

Ayrton Little, 16, his brother Alex Little, 18, and their mom Maureen appeared on The Ellen Show to talk about the viral videos of Ayrton learning about his acceptance to Harvard and Alex being accepted to Stanford.

The boys, who attend TM Landry College Prep in Breaux Bridge, said it is a tradition for students to gather at the table shown in the video to learn whether they have been accepted or not to the school of their choice.

“All my life, I knew education was my ticket out,” Alex told Ellen.

The Littles have been on the verge of being homeless most of their lives, but one thing Maureen said she didn’t have to worry about was the boy’s grades.

“The one thing I didn’t have to worry about was them and their grades. What was getting cut off, what was getting repossessed or whatever. I had that on my shoulders, but the one thing I didn’t have to worry about was their schooling, they took care of that. It was one less thing I had to worry about,” Maureen said.

Ellen did her usual big surprise for the brothers. Even mom got a special gift.

Ayrton wants to get to Wall Street and build the resources to start a non-profit to pay his opportunities forward. Alex has much of the same goal, but his career path is in STEM.

