Sen. Kennedy urging Senate leadership to renew Children's Health Insurance Program

U.S. Senator John Kennedy is urging Senate leadership to take action to reauthorize the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP).

Kennedy wrote a letter to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell stressing the importance of the program, which funds health programs for children of poor families. Those are families who make too much money to qualify for Medicaid, but not make enough to buy it on their own. Kennedy says CHIP will run out of money next month.

“These are kids, and every kid deserves a fair start in life. But CHIP is one thing we can agree on, and I've suggested to Senator McConnell that he make it our top priority and let's go ahead and do what we know we're going to do anyway,” said Kennedy.

Kennedy also says he blames democrats for not getting CHIP renewed already, saying they've used it as a bargaining tool to push through what he calls more controversial proposals.

Read the full letter Kennedy sent to McConnell below.

