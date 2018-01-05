LDH offers tips to fight the flu this season

It’s the midst of flu season, and Louisiana is seeing a significant number of cases, with the Centers for Disease Control putting Louisiana among the states with the highest confirmed illness through symptoms and laboratory surveillance.
“In more severe seasons, the flu causes approximately 700 deaths and nearly 8,000 hospitalizations each year,” said Dr. Rebekah Gee, secretary, Louisiana Department of Health. “In Louisiana and we are already on track to meet and possibly exceed these statistics for the current flu season.”
To stem the spread of the flu, the Louisiana Department of Health offers a number of tips to stay healthy this flu season.
“Now is still a good time to get a flu shot. Flu vaccine is readily available for both children and adults throughout the state at health care providers, community pharmacies and parish health units in each region,” said Dr. Jimmy Guidry, state health officer, Louisiana Department of Health. “Although a flu shot is never 100 percent effective, a vaccination is the best way to prevent getting sick from the flu and getting serious flu complications.”
