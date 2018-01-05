LDH offers tips to fight the flu this season

It’s the midst of flu season, and Louisiana is seeing a significant number of cases, with the Centers for Disease Control putting Louisiana among the states with the highest confirmed illness through symptoms and laboratory surveillance.

“In more severe seasons, the flu causes approximately 700 deaths and nearly 8,000 hospitalizations each year,” said Dr. Rebekah Gee, secretary, Louisiana Department of Health. “In Louisiana and we are already on track to meet and possibly exceed these statistics for the current flu season.”

To stem the spread of the flu, the Louisiana Department of Health offers a number of tips to stay healthy this flu season.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick

If you have cold symptoms or have fever greater than 100.3, stay away from others until you have not had a fever for 2 4hours

Call your doctor immediately to see if an antiviral medication is appropriate for you

If you are sick, do not visit vulnerable loved ones who may be receiving care in a hospital, nursing home, cancer center, or other setting

If you are sick, do not kiss babies, pregnant women, grandparents, and others who may be at a higher risk of getting sick

Cover your cough and sneeze

Try not to touch your eyes, nose, and mouth

Wash your hands frequently

Clean and disinfect surfaces and objects that may be contaminated with germs like the flu

It’s not too late to get a flu shot

“Now is still a good time to get a flu shot. Flu vaccine is readily available for both children and adults throughout the state at health care providers, community pharmacies and parish health units in each region,” said Dr. Jimmy Guidry, state health officer, Louisiana Department of Health. “Although a flu shot is never 100 percent effective, a vaccination is the best way to prevent getting sick from the flu and getting serious flu complications.”

