FBI arrests Baton Rouge man accused of trying to produce child porn

A Baton Rouge man has been arrested by the FBI for reportedly trying to produce child pornography.

Michael Esposito, 45, was arrested on Wednesday, January 3 around 7 a.m. He was arrested by the FBI Baton Rouge Resident Agency Office with the help of the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office.

Esposito was arrested as the result of a joint investigation with the Baton Rouge Police Department. He is charged with attempted production of child pornography.

The case first started in 2016 when police say they seized electronic devices from Esposito's home after receiving a tip from a relative. The case is now being handled by the U.S. Attorney's Office. Esposito is scheduled to appear in court next week.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.