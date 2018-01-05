Better Business Bureau warns fans to use caution when buying resale playoff tickets

The New Orleans Saints are in the playoffs for the first time since 2013 and are hosting a home playoff game for the first time since 2011.

It’s an exciting time and the internet makes it easy to buy or sell playoff or Super Bowl tickets but the Better Business Bureau warns to use caution when buying the tickets online.

“Last year, the Better Business Bureau (BBB) received over 300 reports on BBB Scam Tracker (bbb.org/scamtracker) about ticket scams related to sporting events, concerts, theatre and more,” BBB experts said in a news release.

The Better Business Bureau warns customers to search for and purchase tickets from a trustworthy source. The BBB and the National Association of Ticket Brokers offer the following tips for fans who are looking to buy tickets the secondary resale market:

Purchase from the venue. Whenever possible, use the official ticket sales agent for the venue. Many now offer secondary sales options as well.

Consider your source. Know the difference between a professional ticket broker (a legitimate and accredited reseller), a ticket scalper (an unregulated and unlicensed ticket seller) and a scammer selling fraudulent tickets.

Check out the seller/broker. Look for the company on bbb.org to learn what other customers have experienced. Check to see if the company is a member of the National Association of Ticket Brokers. NATB members offer a 200% purchase guarantee on tickets. Look up the seller on VerifiedTicketsource.com to confirm you are buying from an NATB-member resale company.

Buy only from trusted vendors. Buy online only from vendors you know and trust. Look for the lock symbol in the web address to indicate a secure purchasing system. Don’t click through from emails or online ads. A common scam trick is to create a web address that is similar to a well-known company.

Know the refund policy. You should purchase tickets only from a ticket reseller that provides clear details about the terms of the transaction. Sellers should disclose to the purchaser, prior to purchase, the location of the seats represented by the tickets, either orally or by reference to a seating chart. If the tickets are not available for immediate access to the purchaser, sellers should disclose when the tickets will ship or be available to pick up.

Use payment methods that come with protection. Always use a credit card so you have some recourse if the tickets are not as promised. Debit cards, wire transfer or cash transactions are risky. If the tickets are fraudulent, you won’t be able to get your money back.

Be wary of advertisements. When you search the web for online tickets, advertisements for cheap tickets will often appear. Use good judgement because some of these ads are going to be scams, especially if the prices are low.

If you’re unsure, verify your tickets. Pay a visit to the arena where the event will be held. Present your ticket to “Will Call” (customer service) and someone can verify if your ticket is legitimate.

