Police searching for Monroe escapee

Authorities are seeking the public’s assistance in finding a teenager who escaped from a Monroe detention center on January 2.

On Tuesday, 17-year-old Teondre Wright escaped from the Swanson Center for Youth in Monroe with three other escapees. They were confirmed missing at 9:16 p.m., and three of the escapees were apprehended in the Monroe area a short time later. Wright, who was being held at the Swanson Center for various charges including carjacking and armed robbery, remains at large.

Detectives believe Wright is in the New Orleans area and is considered to be possibly armed and dangerous.

Louisiana State Police is asking for anyone with information on Wright’s whereabouts to contact LSP at (504) 471-2775 or the Office of Juvenile Justice Command Center at (318) 651-4890.

Crimestoppers is also offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to Wright’s capture. Callers do not have to give their name or testify to receive the cash reward. Those with information should call the Crimestoppers Hotline at (504) 822-1111 or 1-877-903-STOP.

