MISSING: Family searching for elderly relative with dementia

The Baton Rouge Police Department is searching for a missing elderly man with dementia.

Wilfred Davis, 67, is described as a black male who is 5' 10" tall, weighing about 120 lbs. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a light gray jacket. He typically wear a baseball hat and glasses. Davis drives a white Chevy Silverado pickup truck with license plate number CO243511.

Davis' family says he has dementia and has had two heart attacks.

Anyone with information about Davis' whereabouts notify local law enforcement.

