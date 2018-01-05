Louisiana State Police welcomes 27 new troopers to the force

On Friday morning, Louisiana State Police announced the graduation of its 96th Cadet Class.

Twenty-seven people graduated the course.

The graduation ceremonies were held at the Louisiana State Police Training Academy and the BREC Independence Park Theatre and Cultural Center in Baton Rouge.

The cadets began their 20-week training on August 20, 2017. During their training, cadets learned about crash investigation, emergency vehicle operations, impaired driving detection, traffic incident management, and leadership. Cadets also went through a rigorous physical training program.

The 27 new troopers received their gold boot badge Friday morning. The newly graduated troopers will be deployed across the state and will participate in a 10 to 14-week field training program while supervised by a senior trooper.

The new troopers will be assigned to the following LSP troops:

Troop A – Baton Rouge Benjamin Friedmann Jeffrey Martin

Troop B – Kenner Scot Greig Sean LeBoeuf Jacob Pucheu Jacob Tolpi

Troop C – Gray Ryan Anderson Jamon Green Kelli LeBlanc Michael Milstead

Troop D – Lake Charles Ethan Kebodeaux Randy Walters Landry Willis Aubin Young

Troop E – Alexandria Trevor Blanchard Brian LaBorde

Troop F – Monroe George Harper Jason Henson

Troop G – Bossier City Colton Derrick Melissa George Michael Martinez Matthew Moore

Troop I – Lafayette Travis Blanchard Cecil Montet Andre Sigure Nathan Vanya

Troop L – Mandeville Andre Bezou



For more information about the process of becoming an LSP trooper, click here.

LSP is currently accepting applications. For information about cadet testing, click here.

The 97th cadet class is currently in training. Around 36 cadets are in their tenth week of the program and are expected to graduate in March.

