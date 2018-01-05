Tigers look to bounce back against struggling Aggies

LSU (9-4, 0-1) is looking to bounce back from a heartbreaking 74-71 defeat to No. 17 Kentucky on Wednesday.

The Tigers travel to College Station to face the Texas A&M Aggies Saturday afternoon in an SEC showdown.

The Aggies, currently ranked No. 5, are 11-3 overall, but 0-2 in the SEC, after losing to Alabama (79-57) and Florida (83-66).

Texas A&M averages 78.7 points per game and are led in scoring by D.J. Hogg's 14.6 points.

Hogg did not play against the Tide or Gators, serving a three-game suspension for an undisclosed team rules violation. He is expected to be back on the floor against the Tigers.

Tyler Davis is scoring 13.8 points and grabbing 8.4 rebounds per game and Robert Williams leads the team with 10 boards a game.

The Tigers are led in scoring by Tremont Waters (17.2), Duop Reath (12.8) and Skylar Mays (12.2).

Saturday's tipoff is set for 1:15 p.m. and will air on the SEC Network.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.