Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission adopts notice of intent for hunting seasons, hunting regulations and WMA rules

The following information is from the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries:

The Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission (LWFC) adopted notices of intent for the 2018-19 and 2019-20 hunting seasons, 2018-19 general and Wildlife Management Areas (WMA) hunting seasons and rules and regulations, 2019 general and WMA turkey hunting season and rules and regulations, and 2018-19 migratory bird hunting season and rules and regulations at its January meeting Thursday in Baton Rouge.



The notices of intent include proposed hunting season dates and regulation changes from the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) for the upcoming hunting seasons and provide for a public comment period.

Some of the proposed changes include:

Deer Area 9 change in either-sex primitive and modern firearms days. Dates will occur earlier within the normal season framework to facilitate antlerless harvest earlier in the season with the intent to improve sex ratios in advance of breeding. There is no reduction or addition of available hunting days.

Move West Feliciana Parish from Deer Area 4 to Area 6.

Prohibition on the use of drones on WMAs. Addition of Small Game Emphasis Area to Tunica Hills WMA.

Addition of PCHP wheelchair bound waterfowl blinds on Bayou Pierre and Russell Sage WMAs.

Addition of vessel language for allowable means of camping on WMAs.

Addition of language to clarify where camping can occur on WMAs.

Reduction of available either-sex modern firearm days from 3 to 2 and reduction of primitive firearms bucks only days from 7 to 2 for deer on Attakapas WMA.

Allowance for use of yo-yo’s and trot lines for fishing in Big and Chain lakes on Big Lake WMA.

Establishment of Limited Access Areas (LAAs) for the Topan Unit and the Old Waterfowl Refuge on Boeuf WMA, prohibiting the use of motorized vessels.

Reduction of deer youth lottery and PCHP Wheelchair bound opportunity on Buckhorn WMA.

Adjustment of dates for primitive weapon deer season on Clear Creek WMA.

Grassy Lake WMA reduction of deer either-sex primitive weapon days from 7 to 2 days.

Elimination of antlerless deer harvest on Pass-A-Loutre WMA.

Reduction of deer either-sex primitive weapon days from 7 to 2 days on Richard K Yancey WMA.

Changing the Joyce WMA deer season structure to run concurrent with Maurepas Swamp WMA deer season.

Establishment of LAAs for all waterfowl impoundments EXCEPT Wham Brake on Russell Sage WMA, prohibiting the use of motorized vessels.

Adjustment of Sabine WMA deer season(s) to make them later in the season.

Increase in the number of deer either-sex days for modern firearms from 5 to14 days on Thistlethwaite WMA.

Adjustment of dates for primitive weapons deer season on West Bay WMA.

Addition of a part of St. Martin Parish into Area A for turkey hunting.

To view the full notice of intent and all proposed hunting season dates and regulations changes for the upcoming hunting seasons, please visit http://www.wlf.louisiana.gov/action-items .



Public comment will be accepted at LWFC monthly meetings from February through March and/or can be submitted in writing by mail to: Tommy Tuma, LDWF Wildlife Division, P.O. Box 98000, Baton Rouge, LA 70898-9000, or via email to ttuma@wlf.la.gov until 9 p.m., March 1, 2018.



LDWF will also collect public comment at public hearings to be held Feb. 19-March 1 throughout the state. Locations and times for those meetings will be announced later this month.



For more information, contact Tommy Tuma at 225-765-2349 or ttuma@wlf.la.gov.

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is charged with managing and protecting Louisiana’s abundant natural resources. For more information, visit us at www.wlf.la.gov. To receive recreational or commercial fishing email and text alerts, signup at http://www.wlf.la.gov/signup.