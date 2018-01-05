Cigarette giant Phillip Morris touts new anti-smoking stance

SWITZERLAND (Swiss TV/CNN) - Phillip Morris International, the cigarette giant who manufactures Marlboro cigarettes in the United Kingdom said its New Year's resolution is to give up smoking.
Philip Morris International launched a new campaign that encourages smokers to kick the habit.
There's no substitute for quitting, but we believe we can have a positive impact on public health by offering alternatives to combustible products. And we project that by 2025, 40M+ PMI combustible product consumers will have switched to our alternatives. https://t.co/AZF3Cyj2zk pic.twitter.com/26tPCnYTQ5— Philip Morris Intl (@InsidePMI) December 15, 2017
This is the latest move as the company works to develop "smoke free alternatives" such as the widely popular e-cigarettes and heated tobacco products.
Phillip Morris also created a new website called "smoke-free future" that has information about quitting.
Philip Morris international sells Marlboro cigarettes in the U.K. The U.S. version is sold by a separate company.
The new campaign synchronizes with England’s plan to reduce the number of people who smoke.
Copyright 2018 Swiss TV via CNN. All rights reserved.
