LSU gymnastics back in action against Arkansas at the PMAC

The LSU gymnastics team will host Arkansas in the season opener at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center Friday night at 7:25 p.m.

The No. 3 Tigers return five All-Americans, five All-SEC performers and a pair of SEC Champions from last year, along with a strong freshman class.

The Razorbacks are ranked No. 19 in the country and will welcome back redshirt senior All-American Amanda Wellick and redshirt freshman Sarah Shaffer.

Wellick and Shaffer suffered a season-ending injuries last season.

Braie Speed and Jessica Yamzon return this year to provide the experience for the Arkansas roster, which includes six freshman.

The meet between the Tigers and Razorbacks will air on the SEC Network.

Notes:

A record crowd is anticipated Friday night and LSU is encouraging fans to arrive early for the opening meet of the season.

LSU’s “Geaux Clear” policy that will be in effect at all athletic venues. The policy allows for only clear tote bags smaller than 12” x 6” x 12” or one-gallon plastic freezer bags to be permitted. Bags must be clear and transparent and cannot be tinted, textured or patterned.

For full details on the policy, visit www.LSUSports.net/GeauxClear.

