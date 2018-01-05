SU vice president cleared of sexual harassment allegations; 'insufficient evidence' found

Southern University has confirmed their system vice president has been cleared of sexual harassment allegations that were brought against him due to insufficient evidence.

As of Thursday, March 22, the school said Vice President for Human Resources Lester Pourciau is still employed at the university. Pending board approval, he will be moved to another department, the school says.

Pourciau was previously placed on administrative leave after complaints of sexual misconduct came to light. The communications director for the university told 9News the complaint was made by a former employee of the university. The university subsequently launched an investigation into the matter.

“We can confirm that he has been put on admin leave while we conduct an investigation into allegations of sexual harassment,” the spokeswoman confirmed.

The decision to place Pourciau on leave happened in early January.

Southern University initially released the following statement about the incident:

Lester Pourciau, associate vice president for human resources for the Southern University System, was placed on administrative leave effective Thursday, Jan. 4. Officials received an EEOC complaint from an employee who has since separated from the University. The accusations detailed were sexual in nature. Per protocol, an internal investigation is pending. “Every employee and student has the right to a safe, positive working and learning environment,” said Ray Belton, SU System president and Southern Baton Rouge chancellor. “We will do everything in our power to ensure such. This includes not only training but an effective process to report alleged wrongdoing. As with any situation that affects our University family, we will remain as transparent as possible, and hold accountable any parties who have violated policies and procedures.” All employees are required to take an annual ethics and sexual harassment training session. In addition, a Title IX ­training session — which includes topics related to sexual assault and stalking — will be offered to all employees and students later this year.

