Summary of fatal fires in EBR Parish during first week of 2018

So far, there have been at least 15 fires in East Baton Rouge Parish in 2018. A total of nine people have died in fires this year, including three who died early Friday morning.

The high number of fires and related fatalities come during a rare week where south Louisiana has seen prolonged durations of sub-freezing temperatures.

While most of the fires remain under investigation, a space heater that was too close to a bed has been ruled the cause of a fire at a duplex on Fairfield Avenue. Fortunately, there were no injuries in that instance.

East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome, flanked by local fire chiefs and municipals mayors, held a news conference Thursday afternoon urging residents to practice fire safety during this cold snap. Louisiana Fire Marshal Butch Browning is also encouraging people who need them to get smoke detectors installed for free instantly. He says as soon as you make a request, an agency will go to your home to install one for you as quickly as possible. You can request a free smoke detector by clicking here.

Jan. 2 (2 deaths)

Location: 78th Avenue and Pembroke Street

The bodies of Ivory Brown, 68, and Mary Ella Washington Brown, 71, were found after their home caught fire around 4:30 a.m.

The roof collapsed during the fire and it took nearly two hours to get the blaze under control.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Jan. 3 (1 death)

Location: Governor Drive

A woman was found unconscious inside her apartment building after it caught fire around 5 p.m. Wednesday. EMS workers performed CPR on the woman, who did not survive.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Jan. 3 (3 deaths)

Location: LA 19 near Rush Avenue in Zachary

A mother and her two children were killed in a fire at their mobile home started around 11 p.m. Wednesday.

A close family member identified the mother as Dana Lieblong, 30, and her two children as, Michaela Pribbernow, 8, and Mallorie Maglone, 11-months.

Jan. 5 (3 deaths)

Location: Iroquois Street near N 38th Street

A great-grandmother and two of her great-grandchildren died in a house fire that started around 4:15 a.m.

A 19-year-old and a 6-year-old are in the hospital in critical condition as a result of injuries from the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

