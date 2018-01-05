Alton Sterling shooting: 18 months and no resolution

It's been a frigid week in Baton Rouge, with many nights in a row of hard freezes. And unfortunately, that has led to a number of deaths due to fire. To protect your family from fires, make sure you have working smoke detectors.More >>
LSU and Matt Canada have mutually agreed to end his employment as the LSU football offensive coordinator, according to head Coach Ed Orgeron.More >>
For the second year in a row, Louisiana broke a record when it comes to the number adoptions out of foster care.More >>
A video of two Opelousas brothers being accepted into their dream schools went viral back in December and on January 5, 2018, they appeared on The Ellen show.More >>
U.S. Senator John Kennedy is urging Senate leadership to take action to reauthorize the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP).More >>
The boy's uncle said on Dec. 16, the boy's parents took the child to get a crown and filling. What happened next remains unclear.More >>
A local 14-year-old boy’s former teacher at Aynor Middle School is talking about her one-time pupil more than a week after the teen took his own life following alleged school bullying.More >>
The winning numbers were 28, 30, 39, 59, 70, with the Mega Ball, 10.More >>
One of the women who accused U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore of improper sexual conduct has lost her home to a fire. Members of the Etowah County Arson Task Force say the fire that destroyed Tina Johnson's home Wednesday afternoon appears to be arson.More >>
