YOUR TURN: Deadly House Fires

This week’s Your Turn segment goes to Tee Scott. Scott and many other people went to our Facebook page to comment on the tragic way 2018 has started in Baton Rouge with so many people dying in house fires.

Local officials are urging anyone who needs a smoke detector for their home to simply ask and a free one will be provided. Scott is echoing that message in his comments on the latest deadly fire. In his words:

This is sad and tragic. Let this be a reminder to check your smoke detectors in your home to hopefully avoid a tragedy. I’m not saying this family didn't have any because I don’t know. Help other families avoid these types of tragedies. And if donations are requested by this family you can help that way too.

That’s Tee Scott’s turn. Now it’s your turn. To comment on this segment or anything else, visit us on Facebook or send an email to yourturn@wafb.com.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.