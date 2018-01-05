Deputies arrest 1 of 2 suspects in Siegen Lane armed robbery

Investigators have made one arrest in connection with an armed robbery that happened several weeks ago, but are still trying to find the second suspect.

Court documents state Kendell Holland, 29, was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on Thursday.

According to the probable cause report, a woman was robbed at gunpoint by Holland and a man the victim knows as "Derrick," on Siegen Lane just north of I-10 on Dec. 14, 2017.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office investigated the crime.

The report stated "Derrick" called out the victim's name to get her attention as she was walking along Siegen. It added he was driving a black newer model Nissan Altima.

According to the PC, the victim walked over to the car to tell the driver, "Hello," and when she got near, she saw a man lying in the back seat holding a long black rifle.

"Give me that purse," he reportedly said. "You know what this is."

The report the pair took the victim’s purse, which contained $1,200 cash and 180 oxycodone pills. It added the victim was able to help detectives obtain the names of the suspects by finding their profiles on Facebook.

The other suspect has been identified as Derrick Gallien, 33. He remains on the loose.

Holland is charged with armed robbery. Bond has not been set.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.